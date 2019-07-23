R Kelly’s Crisis Manager Wouldn’t Leave His Daughter Wit Kell’s !?

Just when it seems things can’t get worse for R&B singer R. Kelly, the man that’s supposed to be seeing him through his storm, created a hail storm.

The man that just went toe to toe with Joycelyn Savage’s father last week after R. Kelly was arrested in front of his Trump Tower home, Darrell Johnson, R Kelly’s crisis manager is stepping down and taking several seats after he made a comment during an interview on ‘CBS This Morning’ in regards to how he personal feels about the R&B Pied Piper. And let’s just say if he is supposed to managing R Kelly’s crisis he might want to look into another profession.

When ‘CBS This Morning‘, host Gayle King asked Darrell Johnson “You have a 20-something-year-old daughter. Would you allow her to be alone with R. Kelly”, Johnson went Whitney Houston and said hell to da no , “absolutely not”…”I would not leave my daughter with anyone who’s accused of pedophilia,”

So after that less than supportive interview, Darrell Johnson, it is being reported, has stepped down from being R. Kelly’s crisis manager.

I guess it’s better to step down than be sat down…#IJS