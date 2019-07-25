CLOSE
Cleveland Brown Odell Beckham Jr. Takes His Reality To Youtube!

Odell Beckham Jr in Paris

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The larger than life NFL star and newest member of the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr., is taking the reality of his life not to Reality TV but to his own Reality Youtube channel.

Although most fans get caught up with mystic and how it appears that OBJ is always living his best life, but he also wants to show his fans what is humbling real to him in his life, his sacrifices, family and hard work.   He wants his fans to follow him on his journey while showing the past and the path that he took to get where he is now and what his future has in store.

The Cleveland Browns will defiantly be the team to watch with Odell Beckham Jr. at wide receiver, so we will be making sure we check out/follow our man on his Youtube channel as well.

Take a look at Odell Beckham Jr.’s promo video below.

