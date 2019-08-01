Nicole Murphy Say’s LisaRaye Is Lying, Da Brat Say’s LisaRaye Has Receipts!?

So much for he said she said, Nicole Murphy allegedly said that LisaRaye is lying about allegations that Nicole Murphy tried to come for ex-husband. But when LisaRaye’s sister radio host/rapper, Da Brat, heard what Nicole supposedly said, she put that brat tat tat tat on that bit of news and let everyone know that Nicole Murphy can say what she wants, but her sister Lisa Ray has receipts. Da Brat said don’t get it twisted, they are from the Chi, her sister has emails and text messages!!

Nicole Murphy has been taking a lashing around the internet for her alleged garden tool ways after pictures circulated of her kissing her friend director Antoine Fuqua, who happens to be the husband of actress Lela Rochon.

Check out Da Brat letting the people, while live on stage, know her families truth below.