SPORTS: Phil Dawson to Retire from the NFL as a Cleveland Brown

Cleveland Browns great and popular kicker Phil Dawson has announced he’s ending his football career after 21 years.

In addition to the Browns, Dawson also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

His biggest success was in Cleveland, where he played from 1999 until 2012.

That is why Dawson is going to retire as a member of the Browns, returning to the team he spent most of his career with, where he left as the only member of its 1999 expansion team to remain until his departure.

When the Browns went through constant turnover in coaches, players, and even in the front office, Dawson was one of the very few bright spots on the field, making a huge impact with the team.

From Fox 8 News:

He ranks among the all-time league leaders in games played, field goals made, points scored and field goal percentage. He also holds Browns team records for most career field goals, highest career field goal percentage, most field goals in a season, highest field goal percentage in a season, field goals in a game, most consecutive field goals made and most consecutive games with a field goal.

Here’s to you Phil!

