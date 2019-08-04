CLOSE
13 Hours of Blood Shed, 29 Dead: What Is Trumps Responsibility?

Nine Killed, 27 Wounded In Mass Shooting In Dayton, Ohio

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty

The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and in Dayton, Ohio that started at a Walmart yesterday morning continued for 13 hours leaving at least 53 injured and 29 dead.  A day of senseless blood shed that have left countless in grief, morning and fear, searching for answers why in 2019 do innocent people have to worry about the hatred of a few that prey at the innocent.

In searching for these answers the political world is looking at the examples of our very own President Donald Trump and whether his perceived racist comments of late such as telling the congress women to go back to where they came from as well as his viral attacks on Baltimore Representative Elijah Cummings are setting the stage as well as empowering hate groups, supremacist, terrorist to take a center stage.

Democratic Presidential Candidates Attend Public Service Union Forum In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker, sat down to talk about the presidents responsibility to the climate of hatred in America in wake of the mass shootings that have taken place in El Paso and Dayton.  Senator Booker  said he wanted to speak with moral clarity “we have a president of The United Sates who is savagely fraying the bonds of our nation by speaking consistently words of hatred, words division…”, “he is fueling an environment where white supremacist and people who have ill-will are finding more and more license to strike out against the vulnerable….”, “This is moral moment in our country….so he is responsible for what is going on and he is doing nothing…”  “He must be held responsible”

Is Donald Trump responsible for our countries climate?

Take a look at all of what Cory Booker had to say about the responsibilities of President Trump below.

Cory Booker , Dayton , donald trump , EL PASO , Mass Shootings , Ohio , texas

