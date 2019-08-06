Dayton Mass Shooter Kept A Hit List & Rape List!?

Gunman 24-year-old Connor Betts borrowed his parents car, and he along with his sister and her friend went downtown Dayton. According to reports they split up once downtown. Connor Betts then opened fired on innocent people killing 9 and one of those people was his own sister.

What sparked this massacre is still unclear to authorities but according to people that knew Conner Betts this wasn’t a surprise.

An ex-girlfriend said that he was creepy, he just wasn’t a good person. His high school classmates say that Connor Betts fantasized about killing people. He allegedly wrote a hit list of people he wanted to kill as well as girls he wanted to rape.

Connor Betts reportedly tweeted I’m going to hell and I’m not coming back. I think it’s safe to say that we all want that for him and that there is a special place in hell for him al well.

Take a look at the video below