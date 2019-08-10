Sam Sylk Talks with Bruce Bruce about Hot Topic’s, Tithes & Offerings

Sam Sylk sat down to talk to comedian Bruce Bruce live in studio during his radio show, The Sam Sylk Show, on 93.1 WZAK about the hot trending topics of today.

Then Reverend Tremble called in to give the church announcements when Bruce Bruce went Wendy Williams on him and asked the reverend the hard questions about Bruce Bruce’s tithes/offering, and where did they go? That’s when Bruce Bruce let the reverend know that he has receipts that the blessing aren’t being received.

Check out this hilarious interview below and don’t for get to check out Bruce Bruce at the Cleveland Improv all weekend long.