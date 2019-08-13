CLOSE
Black Moms Matter: Bullet Proof Backpacks

The school year is here and that means moms will be doing a lot of back to school shopping! On the shopping list is of course a backpack. Now there’s a new option, bullet proof. Would you buy your child a bullet proof backpack? Kym wants to see more research done on the bags and to make sure her son would even have it near him in case of emergency.

Black Moms Matter: Bullet Proof Backpacks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

