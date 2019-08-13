Top Of The Morning: The Cleveland Browns Might Go All The Way

It’s officially NFL season and shockingly, The Cleveland Browns are on everyone’s radar. That’s Kym’s home team but she isn’t too excited. Mostly because she doesn’t believe they’re going to go all the way because of the curse. But, if they get a baseball player, and LeBron and let them play with Odell they might have a chance.

