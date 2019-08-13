CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Man’s Janet Jackson Backstage Surprise For His Father Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Janet Jackson

Source: Rance Elgin / Rance Elgin

Twitter user KB Strawder Jr. initially shared a video of himself gifting his father with tickets to the concert of one of his favorite artists! Now his dream is fulfilled, tenfold.

Back in June, Strawder treated his dad to a Janet Jackson show in Las Vegas. His dad flew out of his seat.

People on Twitter began to tag the singer in the comments, hoping she would see. And well, we think she saw it!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The pop-star went a step further and surprised the father after the show…

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

A Man’s Janet Jackson Backstage Surprise For His Father Goes Viral [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close