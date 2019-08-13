A Man’s Janet Jackson Backstage Surprise For His Father Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Twitter user KB Strawder Jr. initially shared a video of himself gifting his father with tickets to the concert of one of his favorite artists! Now his dream is fulfilled, tenfold.

Back in June, Strawder treated his dad to a Janet Jackson show in Las Vegas. His dad flew out of his seat.

Watch my dad’s reaction to him finding out that my brother and I are taking him to Las Vegas to see @janetjackson 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j34AYEp0cT — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) June 16, 2019

People on Twitter began to tag the singer in the comments, hoping she would see. And well, we think she saw it!

The pop-star went a step further and surprised the father after the show…

Remember my dads reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?….well we went to the show and there was one more surprise. pic.twitter.com/NjMAQOMWkN — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) August 11, 2019

