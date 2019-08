It’s beenyears since we’ve seen Tamar Braxton on stage with her ex co-host for The Real.

Well now one special host wants to see her good friend on the show one more time…..

Lonnie Love expressed how she wants to see Tamar as a guest on the show along with other stars!

Only time will tell!

Source: rollingout.com

Which Cast Member on ‘The Real’ wants Tamar Braxton Back on the Show? was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: