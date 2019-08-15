According to The Washington Post, a group of protesters held an action outside a Rhode Island prison that works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house immigration detainees. Many of the protestors were sitting on the pavement, blocking staff from the Wyatt Detention Facility parking lot. After shouts to close immigration detention camps, a black pickup truck swerved towards protesters sitting on the ground. The protesters yelled at the driver who beeped their horn, then he hit the gas, endangering the lives of protestors.
A viral video shows the protesters screaming and leaping out the way, while some hopped on the truck as if to weigh it down. Several people were struck by the car and some were treated at a hospital, although thankfully they didn’t face life-threatening injuries.
“It was terrifying because we didn’t know what exactly his intention was,” said Amy Anthony, a spokesman for Never Again Action, one of the groups protesting that day. “It certainly appeared he was trying to hit us.”
You can peep the trigger warning video below.
Protestors say the driver was a correctional officer employed by the privately run prison. Local police officers at the scene also didn’t bother to intervene, according to Anthony, and the guard eventually made his way into the prison after other guards pepper-sprayed the protestors.
“It’s obvious that there was an assault that took place,” Anthony said. “We’re not sure what we can do now.”
Never Again Action is a Jewish activist group against ICE and immigration detention camps. Other orgs who protested that day, according to NAA’s Twitter, included The Alliance to Mobilize Our Resistance, the Fang Collective, Progreso Latino Rhode Island, and Fuerza Laboral.
This story was originally posted on bossip.com.
Truck Drives Into ICE Protestors Outside Private Prison, Protestors Say Guard Was At The Wheel [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com