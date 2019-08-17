Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Side Baby Shows Up At Church Part 1&2

This one had folks so divided and up in arms that the discussion went on for 2 days!!

A man and a woman hooks up, woman get pregnant but the man is married and a minister at a church. The minister takes care of his child financially however he wants no parts of a relationship with the kid. Fast forward kid grows up a little goes to visit a church with her friends and who’s preaching? You guessed it her daddy. Here is where it gets crazy, after service the ministers wife see’s the child goes up to it and say’s, it would be best if you don’t visit again. Child gets in their feelings and feels he/she didn’t do anything wrong, and that it was foul of the wife to saying anything. So the child leaves still fuming about goes home pops open Facebook on their phone, hits up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Messages, and asks for his advice, should they go tell the head pastor about this or nah?

And that’s when the fight broke out for two day’s on The Sam Sylk Show. Check it out When a Side Baby Shows Up At Church Part 1 & 2 below.