Tamar And Her New Boo Twist It Up & Her Baby Boy Loves It!!

Tamar Braxton and her new man shared a just kickin it with family moment as the new happy couple was twistin it up reggae tone style, and her baby boy was all for it.

In a video that was shared on Instagram Tamar and her new man David were wearing what almost appear to be shirts like you wear at a family reunion. David was rockin out not phased by Tamar’s celebrity status nor her high profile ability to rock a stage in front of a sold-out crowd, when it looked like Tamar was just going to let him have his moment. But little Logan Vincent Hebert wasn’t going to have none of that wall standing from his famous mama as he grabbed her hand and led her to the dance floor to challenge the new man in her life.

Check out the too cute video below.

View this post on Instagram

@tamarbraxton 🖤 @david.adefeso

A post shared by BraxtonFValues (@braxtonfvalues) on

