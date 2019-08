via FirstLadyB:

Congrats to Christian music singer Danny Gokey and his wife Leyicet. as they celebrate the birth of their 4th child this past Friday.

“We are so excited to announce that our 4th child Emanuel made his entrance into the world today,” the singer wrote as the caption on Instagram.

DANNY GOKEY & WIFE LEYICET WELCOMES BABY BOY! was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: