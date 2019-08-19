CLOSE
Brian McKnight Responds To Kids Calling Him A Deadbeat Dad

R&B singer Brian McKnight’s kids decided to air their dirty laundry on social media the other day saying that their dad abandoned them and that he was a deadbeat dad.

After a couple day’s their famous quiet storm dad, Brian McKnight, went live to give his side of the story. And it sounds like Brian McKnight is saying to paraphrase my grown children in their twenties and thirties are spoiled.

So it sounds like somebody needs to start back at one!?

One You’re like a dream come true

Two Just want to be with you

Three Girl, it’s plain to see that you’re the only one for me And four

Repeat steps one through three

Five Make you fall in love with me

If ever I believe my work is done Then I’ll start back at one

Check out what exactly Brian McKnight had to say in his live video below.

