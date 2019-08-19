R. Kelly’s Ex Girl Dominique Gardner Is Prego!?

The one survivor that the world stood up and took notice to or better yet her story of walking away from “Survivng R. Kelly” that played out live on the docu-series, is Dominique Gardner. Dominique is the young lady who’s mother used her opportunity of shooting on the docu-series, as a means/way to reach out and get her baby back.

Now fast forwarding to today, how is Dominique Gardner doing? According to reports, congratulations are in order because she is allegedly happy and expecting.

How do we know, we got it from her mama.

According to an Instagram post of Dominique Gardner, her mom Michelle Kramer and Black Ink Crew Chicago’s, Van Johnson, her mom dished the exciting news of them “Surviving R. Kelly” but she also wanted you to not get it twisted, Van Johnson is NOT THE FATHER, they are just fans of his.

This is a late post of Chicago’s Own Black Ink with @vanjohnsonofficial and my one & only daughter @gardnerprivacy…😘😘…I’m a proud MiMi again…Life goes on After #Surviving R. Kelly 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾We are fans and he’s not the father….WOW….Lol….I have 3 kids…my Oldest Son has a son and this is my second grandchild 😘😘

Who is the father? We don’t know.

