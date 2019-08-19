CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

50 Cent Tell’s Wendy Williams NO MORE VIP, WE CAN’T EVEN KICK IT!!

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 26, 2017

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Wendy Williams tea spillin, unapologetically shade slinging ways are seemingly coming to pass.  But just like mama used to say, don’t dish it, if you can’t take it.

After a rocky start of 2019 with late starting her show, side boo now baby mama drama, now a pending divorce plus rumors that her TV show might even go away, allegedly (a rumor she denies). One might think if you say to Wendy, how you doin,her response might be singing in her Mary J Blige voice,I’m goin down. But to Wendy Williams she is living her best life, dating (a subject when asked about by Sam Sylk got him hung up on) and a comedy tour (which she has been cancelling dates for already).

Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Well Saturday night after she cancelled a show in Newark, (isn’t that her home town?), the gossip girl turned comedian decided to go and kick it at rapper 50 Cent’s party and that’s when 50, who’s been on his own trend of slaying folks on social media role went Ruff Endz on Wendy Williams telling her basically the way you talk about me you want to get into my VIP? NO MORE VIP, WE CAN’T EVEN KICK IT, NO MORE!! Capturing the whole “Bitch wait outside” moment on video then doing what he does, posting it on IG.

Talk about Sylky karma…#IJS

Check it out below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
50 Cent’s Most Lucrative Business Endeavors
8 photos
50 Cent , No Entrance , party , VIP , Wendy Williams

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 48 mins ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 4 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 5 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close