Well if you haven’t heard of Disney Plus it’s a streaming app from Disney almost similar to Netflix.

It looks like this streaming service could be bringing back one of our all time favorite cartoons! “The Proud Family”

Actor Tommy Davidson who voices Oscar Proud said it’s happening.

The Proud Family aired on The Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005 and also had its own movie.

Source: theweek.com

‘The Proud Family’ Returns? was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: