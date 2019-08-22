via BlackAmericaWeb:
Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell Martin have been in the news as of late about their divorce…While the two were able to come to an agreement about their sons, there is more contention with the sale of their family home.
CLICK HERE to read story
Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years [PHOTOS]
1. 15th Annual DesignCare Benefiting The Hollyrod Foundation – ArrivalsSource: 1 of 10
2. 38th Annual NAACP Image Awards – ArrivalsSource: 2 of 10
3. Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA’sSource: 3 of 10
4. Vibe Awards: Beats, Style, Flavor – ArrivalsSource: 4 of 10
5. PREMIERE OF DAISY VON SCHERLER MAYER’S FILM ‘WOO’Source: 5 of 10
6. ‘The Fighting Temptations’ Premieres in LASource: 6 of 10
7. ArraySource: 7 of 10
8. Vivica A. Fox 50th Birthday CelebrationSource: 8 of 10
9. BET’s ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Wrap Dinner – Xen LoungeSource: 9 of 10
10. Vivica A. Fox 50th Birthday CelebrationSource: 10 of 10
Tisha Campbell Doesn’t Want Ex-Husband To Profit Off Home Sale was originally published on praisecleveland.com