Cardi B looking out for the kids in NYC was helping a friend with a back to school supply drive, when police shut it down saying due to safety issues.

NYPD say’s that the event wasn’t cancelled but postponed.

Cardi B said this to NYPD “SUCK A FART AND SUFFOCATE ON IT” live!! She offered an apology to the kiddos.

But all is not lost because it is now being reported by TMZ that the whole thing was just a misunderstanding and the children will get there school supplies.

