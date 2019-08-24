Sam Sylk, Double D & Wellington Ojukwu Talk Senior Citizen Sex Ring!?

Sam Sylk sat down to chop it up with comedians Double D aka Baby Idris & Wellington Ojukwu during The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK before they hit the Cleveland Improv stage this weekend.

Sam Sylk, Double D & Wellington Ojukwu discussed the hot trending topic of today such as their thoughts on Jay-Z partnering with the NFL, Steve Harvey finally coming home to see the street that’s named after him and giving his opinion on Sam Sylk’s Chicken and Fish plus the Reality Hour comedy topic of a senior citizen sex ring that got shut down.

Check out this hilarious celerity interview below and be sure to check out Double D & Wellington Ojukwu live at The Cleveland Improv all weekend long.

