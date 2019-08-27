CLOSE
Johnson & Johnson Sued Again For Wrongful Deaths And Lost !? [VIDEO]

 

Opioids

Source: n/a / Cuyahoga County Opioid Marketing Task Force

Johnson & Johnson who use to be known for everything that makes us as well as our babies smell good was told by a court of law that their products that we all used for hygiene was the cause of cancer that resulted in a woman death.

Today Johnson & Johnson was dragged back in to court this time for wrongful death but not because of their hygiene products but their opioid products an allegation that Johnson & Johnson has denied but a judge is saying they are responsible and are making them pay for it.

In the historic trial an Oklahoma Judge, Thad Balkman, ordered the pharmaceutical company to pay $572 million.

The question is do you agree that Johnson & Johnson is responsible?  Let us know in the comments.

Check out the video below

