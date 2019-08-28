CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Leslie Jones Is Bouncing From SNL !?

Leslie Jones

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

It looks like another favorite is making an exit from SNL. According to reports, two time Emmy Award nominated funny woman Leslie Jones is bouncing from Saturday Night Live. Leslie Jones joined team SNL at the age of 47 years old in 2014 as a cast member and writer.

Leslie Jones is allegedly stepping out of the SNL spotlight to work on her own big projects one being her own Netflix special and being casted to play in the new Coming To America.

NBC has not confirmed this report at this time.

Season 45 of SNL returns in September.

See the video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
actress , comedian , leaving , Leslie Jones , snl , writer

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Reality Hour We Had An Affair…
 14 mins ago
08.27.19
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones Is Bouncing From SNL !?
 58 mins ago
08.27.19
Dinner Honoring Missy Elliot & Lil Kim
Missy Elliott Proved Why She’s An Icon Live…
 1 hour ago
08.27.19
6 items
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: #BlackTwitter Reacts To Trish Talking Trash…
 22 hours ago
08.27.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close