Simone Biles Speaks !!

Last weeks tragic news of Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles, brother, 24 year Tevin Biles-Thomas, being arrested in Georgia for a triple murder that happened in Cleveland, Ohio on News Years Eve sent the internet in a frizzy as Simone Biles fans felt that it was cheap to include her name in the story. Others felt that no one would have cared about the triple murder hadn’t been for the fact that it was the famous gymnast brother.

Unfortunately as true as some of that may have been, there are the families that have the right to have justice and closure.

Does any of this make Simone Biles a bad person? Absolutely not. And she is now speaking out for the first time since the story broke of her brothers arrest.

Simone Biles posted a tweet to paraphrase saying that she is still having a hard time processing the news of her brothers arrest last week, and her heart aches for the victims families that are involved in this and offered her sincerest condolences, and then asked that people would respect her families privacy at this time.

Simone Biles is truly a class act, and we will be keeping all families involved in this tragedy uplifted in our prayers.

See Simone Biles post below.