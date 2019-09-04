Azealia Banks Goes After Lizzo and Adele Among Others on Social Media

Whenever you hear or read about Azealia Banks, you know it’s more about what comes out of her mouth. This latest news is no exception.

The controversial rapper-actress exploded on a number of artists on her Instagram page, namely Lizzo and Adele with Banks comparing the former with Jasmine Sullivan.

In Banks’ view, Lizzo is “making a fool of herself,” while according to Uproxx, she added this about Adele:

In a backhanded compliment, Banks says Lizzo is better than Adele, who both resemble each other to some extent, though Adele is Caucasian. Whether lost in translation or if it’s just a case of right message, wrong messenger, Banks says that they (referring to white people) better let Lizzo be a “big star” without having to do the “extra sh*t.”

A Twitter user named “nicole145” posted the IG attacks in a tweet response to Billboard:

Azealia banks attack lizzo pic.twitter.com/VPuxpmb2C5 — nicole145 (@nicole31556167) September 3, 2019

In her IG post and comments, she also went after Cardi B (‘illiterate’) and Lil Nas X (‘trash ass buckbreak mountain anthem’).

Banks seems to have it in for the “Truth Hurts” singer calling her a ‘mammy’ among other names.

What do you make of Azealia’s comments on Lizzo and others?

