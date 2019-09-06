Should Celebrity Status be Detached From Family Members Actions?

Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson is in the news for alleged crimes. According to court records Frank Q. Jackson has been charged with felonious assault, abduction and two counts of failure to comply. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson spoke to the media and said he does not discuss his personal or family life, and that he didn’t know city prosecutors were not going to pursue charges against his grandson.

And that’s when the debate started.

On The Sam Sylk Show, Sam Sylk posed the question:

Should public or celebrity status be detached from family members actions?

Check out what you the people had to say below.