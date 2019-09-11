CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Browns Player Girlfriend Killed In Accident on I-90

NFL: AUG 23 Preseason - Browns at Buccaneers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Cleveland Browns defensive end, Chris Smith’s girlfriend 26 year old Petara Cordero, was killed in a car accident Wednesday morning on I-90 in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to reports Chris Smith was driving his 2019 Lamborghini and Petara Cordero was the passenger when his tire blew out sending the car into the I-90 median.  Both Chris Smith and his girlfriend excited the car without serious injury when another car traveling on I-90 struck Ms. Cordero killing her.

Chris Smith and Petara Cordero celebrated the birth of their month old baby girl Haven Harris Smith in September.

We will be keeping the families of Chris Smith and Petara Cordero uplifted in our prayers.

See video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Car Accident , chris smith , Cleveland , cleveland browns , dead , Petara Cordero

Videos
Latest
Doctor’s Orders: Virgil Abloh Will Not Be At…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
ABC's "Tamron Hall" - Season 1
Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson Both Off to…
 3 hours ago
09.11.19
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Hot Girl Semester…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
Zippora Lewis On The Beauty Of Pole Dancing…
 4 hours ago
09.11.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close