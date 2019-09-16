CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

At What Age Is It Okay To Wear Makeup? #SamSylkShow

 

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 16, 2015

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Word on the street is that Kanye West got in his wife, Kim Kardashian’s butt for allowing their six year old daughter, North West, to dibble and dabble in makeup.

To some this shouldn’t even be a debate/argument, however to some it is.  Because it’s the new millennium and things aren’t like they were in 1970, or are they better yet should they be?

That’s where Sam Sylk radio host of The Sam Sylk on 93.1 WZAK during his hot trending topic.

What age do you feel young ladies should be allowed to experiment with makeup? (see listener responses below)

Kanye West , kim kardashian , makeup , North West , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017
At What Age Is It Okay To Wear…
 1 hour ago
09.16.19
Netflix Unveils New “Netflix & Chills” Category &…
 2 hours ago
09.16.19
Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s Series ‘Americanah’ To…
 2 hours ago
09.16.19
Family Feud?: LaVar Ball Calls Lonzo Ball “Damaged…
 3 hours ago
09.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close