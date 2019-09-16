At What Age Is It Okay To Wear Makeup? #SamSylkShow

Word on the street is that Kanye West got in his wife, Kim Kardashian’s butt for allowing their six year old daughter, North West, to dibble and dabble in makeup.

To some this shouldn’t even be a debate/argument, however to some it is. Because it’s the new millennium and things aren’t like they were in 1970, or are they better yet should they be?

That’s where Sam Sylk radio host of The Sam Sylk on 93.1 WZAK during his hot trending topic.

What age do you feel young ladies should be allowed to experiment with makeup? (see listener responses below)

