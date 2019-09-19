CLOSE
Verbal Cat Fight Alert: Tamar, Wendy Williams & The Real [VIDEO]

My how time flies, it has been 3 years, a divorce, a shaved head, a one two check by Iyanla Vanzant, a new man and a girls trip during hurricane season to Miami with new BFF Wendy Williams since Tamar Braxton was unceremoniously fired from ‘The Real’ allegedly.  So why is it a hot trending topic today?

Tamar Braxton say down with Wendy Williams to say that ‘The Real’ asked her to come back on and she wasn’t about to let them use her as a publicity stun.  But according to Loni Love and crew of ‘The Real’, Tamar failed to mention that she has since apologized to the ladies of ‘The Real’ on social media (which has since been deleted), and they asked Tamar to come on the show as a guest as more of an extending the olive branch, as grown women, since she had apologized.  The ladies of ‘The Real’ seemed quite offended by Tamar and Wendy tempt at shade.

WOW, talk about a fence mending going bad!!

Take a look at the video of what all parties had to say below.

