LOCAL NEWS: Browns Fans Not Happy With Adjusted Hours For Muni Lot on Sunday’s Game

Cleveland’s Muni Lot will once again open up for Browns fans on Sunday for the team’s 8:15 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately for tailgaters, the lot won’t open until 2 p.m. according to Cleveland Police.

From Cleveland19.com:

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia was on hand elaborating along with other Cleveland Police officials.

The Muni Lot has also made news recently for the amount of trash left behind following the first Browns game of the season as reported by WOIO 19 News:

As for the fans, many are not taking the announcement too well on social media.

Here are a few tweets:

Is this like the no alcohol in the muni lot rule? Makes no sense for people to not be allowed to stage on the street. Downtown will be a madhouse of big RVs and cars https://t.co/jqZHsGjfNA — AJ Rondini (@ajrondini) September 19, 2019

YEP! I can foresee thousands of Browns fans HALO-jumping into the Muni Lot at exactly 2:00:01!! pic.twitter.com/MEvfJR2XWh — Paul Rosenberger (@DrRosenRosen19) September 19, 2019

@Browns Great decision to restrict Muni lot. "Guests" trash the place like wild pigs and drunks take dives off the top of vans. When a gathering place attracts slobs with no concern for piggish behavior, the muni lot should be closed on game day entirely. — Robert Stalnaker (@wildlifeluvr) September 19, 2019

I don't drink regularly, so I'm the wrong guy to ask, but people come to the Muni Lot around 4:30-5:00 AM on normal game days, giving them 8 hours of pre-gaming. "ONLY" six will surely upset some people. :shrugs: — Cre8ive Juice (@cre8ive_juice) September 19, 2019

They're not opening the Muni Lot until 2 PM Sunday? This city is so incompetent — Andrew (@A_Baca55) September 19, 2019

This will never work. No drinking😂😂😂😂😂😂. No charcoal grills😂😂😂😂. And no one in line lol. So were supposed to drive around cleveland all day. Then at 2 jam E 9th to muni lot. 😂😂🙄😂🙄😂😂🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Aaron Bostic (@bostic75) September 19, 2019

It’s going to be a complete disaster trying to get into the Muni Lot Sunday they aren’t allowing no one to line up on the off ramps or S Marginal road before 2 PM literally all fans have to show up at 2 — Augie Trombetta (@YoungAFT) September 19, 2019

