LOCAL NEWS: Browns Fans Not Happy With Adjusted Hours For Muni Lot on Sunday’s Game

Cleveland’s Muni Lot will once again open up for Browns fans on Sunday for the team’s 8:15 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Los Angeles Rams.
Unfortunately for tailgaters, the lot won’t open until 2 p.m. according to Cleveland Police.
From Cleveland19.com:
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia was on hand elaborating along with other Cleveland Police officials.
The Muni Lot has also made news recently for the amount of trash left behind following the first Browns game of the season as reported by WOIO 19 News:
A photo shared on social media showed piles of trash, empty cases of beer, and crushed plastic cups littered throughout the parking lot after the last game.
As for the fans, many are not taking the announcement too well on social media.
Here are a few tweets:
Do you think the Muni Lot should open this Sunday at 2 p.m. or earlier?
