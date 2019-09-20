RAY J, REGINAE CARTER, MAJOR & MORE STARRING IN TV ONE’S DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE

via FirstLadyB

Production is underway in Atlanta for the TV One original holiday film, DEAR SANTA, I NEED A DATE. The film stars Ray J, Reginae Carter, R&B/Gospel singer Major, Reagan Gomez-Preston and Anne-Marie Johnson.

The holiday movie is slated to premiere on TV One in December, The movie will be directed by Terri J. Vaughn, who also directed TV One’s 2018 original holiday film MERRY WISHMAS.

