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A Cleveland Guardians fan is speaking out after a viral moment at Progressive Field sparked backlash across social media.

The incident happened Monday during a game between the Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays. In the fifth inning, a home run ball landed in the stands near an 11-year-old girl. Video shows Cleveland fan Max Quinn rushing in and taking the ball before the child could secure it, drawing immediate outrage from fans.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 8, Quinn admitted he made a mistake. He called his actions a “bad decision” and said he is “utterly sorry” for what happened.

Quinn initially kept the ball despite requests to give it back. He later returned it during the game after hearing reactions from the crowd and realizing the situation.

The moment took a positive turn when Tampa Bay Rays reporter Ryan Bass stepped in. He brought the young girl and her brother replacement baseballs at their seats, a gesture that drew praise for sportsmanship.

The girl’s family later forgave Quinn and asked people to move on, even as the video continued to circulate online.

The situation has since sparked a broader conversation about fan behavior and accountability at games.

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Cleveland Fan Apologizes After Viral Ball Incident With Child was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com