20 Movies You Didn’t Know Were Filmed In Cleveland

Source: 9dreamstudio / Getty Cleveland has become one of Hollywood’s favorite backdrops, even if many viewers miss it. Filmmakers use the city’s historic architecture and modern skyline to double for places like New York. They also use Cleveland streets to stand in for Washington, D.C., and other major cities. From Marvel blockbusters to cult classics, Northeast Ohio plays a role in many memorable films. Sometimes the city takes center stage in these productions. Other times, it hides in plain sight behind another setting. Here’s a look at 20 movies filmmakers shot in Cleveland and across Northeast Ohio. 1. The Avengers (2012) Filmmakers turned Downtown Cleveland into New York City for major battle scenes. Crews filmed around Public Square and East 9th Street. The city hosted explosions, car flips, and large-scale action sequences.

2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Love CLE? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Production crews used Cleveland to double as Washington, D.C. They filmed chase scenes across the city’s downtown streets. Local highways and buildings helped create the film’s political thriller feel.

3. Spider-Man 3 (2007) Filmmakers shot key scenes along Euclid Avenue. Cleveland stood in for parts of New York City. Crews used the city’s wide streets for dramatic action shots.

4. A Christmas Story (1983) Crews filmed the iconic house scenes in Tremont. The home still stands and draws visitors year-round. Cleveland plays a central role in this holiday classic.

5. Major League (1989) The story centers on Cleveland’s baseball team and fan culture. Some scenes connect directly to the city’s identity. The film still resonates with Cleveland sports fans today.

6. Draft Day (2014) Filmmakers shot scenes at Cleveland Browns facilities and stadium areas. The movie highlights the city’s deep football culture. It features real Cleveland locations throughout the story.

7. Kill the Irishman (2011) The film tells the story of Cleveland mobster Danny Greene. Crews filmed across the city to match real events. Local streets helped recreate the 1970s crime era.

8. The Fate of the Furious (2017) Production crews returned to Cleveland for major action scenes. The city doubled as New York during a large chase sequence. Filming shut down streets across downtown.

9. Air Force One (1997) Crews used Cleveland Hopkins Airport for key scenes. The location helped create the presidential setting. The airport played a role in the film’s tense moments.

10. The Deer Hunter (1978) Filmmakers shot early scenes in Northeast Ohio. The region helped establish the characters’ working-class roots. The film remains one of the most respected war dramas ever.

11. American Splendor (2003) The film tells the story of Cleveland writer Harvey Pekar. Crews filmed throughout the city to stay authentic. Cleveland’s neighborhoods shape the film’s tone and identity.

12. Light of Day (1987) Filmmakers captured Cleveland’s rock and bar scene. The movie highlights the city’s music culture. Local venues helped bring the story to life.

13. I Love You, Man (2009) Crews filmed select scenes in the Cleveland area. The city appears briefly during key moments. The production used local spots to support the story.

14. The Oh in Ohio (2006) The film takes place in Cleveland and uses real locations. Crews filmed across the city to match the setting. The title directly references Ohio.

15. Welcome to Collinwood (2002) The film centers on a Cleveland neighborhood. Crews filmed locally to capture the area’s character. The story leans into the city’s gritty charm.

16. Fun Size (2012) Filmmakers shot scenes across Cleveland suburbs. The setting helps ground the story in Northeast Ohio. Local streets and homes appear throughout the film.

17. The Shawshank Redemption (1994) Crews filmed prison scenes in Mansfield, Ohio. The location sits within Northeast Ohio. The film remains one of the most beloved movies ever.

18. Tommy Boy (1995) Filmmakers used Sandusky and nearby areas for scenes. The region adds a Midwest feel to the film. Northeast Ohio helps shape the movie’s setting.