Pro Athletes Who Attended High School In Cleveland or NE Ohio
- Cleveland/NE Ohio high schools shaped talent before national recognition
- Football and basketball stars emerged from local programs
- Athletes' journeys started in gyms and on neighborhood fields
Many pro athletes began their journeys at high schools across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
These programs helped shape talent before national recognition. Football leads the way with several NFL stars from the area. Basketball also features names who reached the NBA.
Some athletes became superstars, while others built solid professional careers.
Their paths started in local gyms and on neighborhood fields. These schools provided the foundation for success at the next level.
This list highlights pro athletes who attended high school in Cleveland before reaching the pros.
#1 LeBron James (NBA)
- High School: St. Vincent–St. Mary (Akron)
LeBron James became one of the most hyped high school athletes ever. He entered the NBA as the top overall pick. His career turned him into a global icon.
#2 Travis Kelce (NFL)
- High School: Cleveland Heights
Kelce developed into one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. He played a major role in multiple championship runs. His Cleveland roots remain strong.
#3 Ted Ginn Jr. (NFL)
- High School: Glenville
Ginn became one of the fastest players in the NFL. He helped elevate Glenville into a national name. His impact still shapes the program today.
#4 Marshon Lattimore (NFL)
- High School: Glenville
Lattimore developed into an elite NFL cornerback. He became a first-round pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year. Glenville helped launch his rise.
#5 Troy Smith (NFL)
- High School: Glenville
Smith won the Heisman Trophy at Ohio State. He later played in the NFL and CFL. His dominance began at Glenville.
#6 Jason Kelce (NFL)
- High School: Cleveland Heights
Jason Kelce built a Hall of Fame-level career in Philadelphia. He became one of the league’s most respected leaders. His journey started in Cleveland Heights.
#7 Mitch Trubisky (NFL)
- High School: Mentor
Trubisky became a first-round NFL Draft pick. He started multiple seasons at quarterback in the league. His rise began at Mentor.
#8 Donte Whitner (NFL)
- High School: Glenville
Whitner became a first-round NFL Draft pick. He built a long career as a physical defensive back. His foundation started in Cleveland.
#9 Chris Chambers (NFL)
- High School: Bedford
Chambers became a Pro Bowl wide receiver in the NFL. He built a strong career after starring at Wisconsin. Bedford High School helped shape his early success.
#10 Jerome Baker (NFL)
- High School: Benedictine
Baker developed into a key defensive player in the NFL. He starred at Ohio State before going pro. His journey started in Cleveland.
#11 Mike Vrabel (NFL)
- High School: Walsh Jesuit
Vrabel built a standout NFL career and later became a head coach. He won multiple Super Bowls as a player. His path started in Northeast Ohio.
#12 Denzel Ward (NFL)
- High School: Nordonia
Ward became a top-five NFL Draft pick. He quickly developed into a Pro Bowl defender. Nordonia helped launch his career.
#13 Tyreke Smith (NFL)
- High School: Cleveland Heights
Smith developed into a high-level defensive prospect before starring at Ohio State. He later reached the NFL as a pass rusher. His foundation started at Cleveland Heights.
#14 Jake Ryan (NFL)
- High School: St. Ignatius
Ryan became a standout linebacker at Michigan before entering the NFL. He built a career as a reliable defensive player. His development began at St. Ignatius.
#15 Dave Ragone (NFL)
- High School: St. Ignatius
Ragone starred in college before reaching the NFL. He later transitioned into coaching at the professional level. His football roots trace back to Cleveland.
#16 Shonn Miller (Basketball)
- High School: St. Ignatius
Miller built a strong college career at Dayton before playing professionally overseas. He became known for his versatility and scoring ability. His journey started at St. Ignatius.
#17 Nick Margevicius (MLB)
- High School: St. Ignatius
Margevicius reached the MLB after a strong college career. He developed into a starting pitcher at the professional level. His path began in Northeast Ohio.
#18 Garry Roggenburk (MLB)
- High School: St. Ignatius
Roggenburk pitched in Major League Baseball after a successful amateur career. He became part of Cleveland’s baseball legacy. His development started at St. Ignatius.
#19 Jesse Owens (Olympics)
- High School: East Technical
Owens became one of the greatest track athletes in history. He won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics. His journey began in Cleveland.
#20 Timothy Mack (Olympics)
- High School: St. Ignatius
Mack won a gold medal in pole vault at the 2004 Olympics. He became one of the best in his event. His career started in Cleveland.
Pro Athletes Who Attended High School In Cleveland or NE Ohio was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com