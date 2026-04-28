Pro Athletes Who Attended High School In Cleveland or NE Ohio

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Many pro athletes began their journeys at high schools across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

These programs helped shape talent before national recognition. Football leads the way with several NFL stars from the area. Basketball also features names who reached the NBA.

Some athletes became superstars, while others built solid professional careers.

Their paths started in local gyms and on neighborhood fields. These schools provided the foundation for success at the next level.

This list highlights pro athletes who attended high school in Cleveland before reaching the pros.

#1 LeBron James (NBA)

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty