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Drivers across Cleveland are seeing a sharp jump in gas prices, and the numbers are already turning heads.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Northeast Ohio now sits at $4.08. Some stations pushed prices even higher, with reports showing pumps reaching as much as $4.29 per gallon on Tuesday morning, April 28.

That puts gas prices firmly back above the $4 mark in parts of the region, a level many drivers hoped to avoid heading into the warmer months.

Analysts say the increase comes as seasonal demand begins to rise. Refineries also enter maintenance periods this time of year, which can tighten supply. When crude oil prices shift upward, those costs move quickly to the pump.

For drivers in Northeast Ohio, the impact is immediate. Filling up a standard 15-gallon tank at $4.08 costs more than $60, and even more at higher-priced stations.

Experts say prices could continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks. While spikes can level out, there is no clear sign that relief will come right away.

For now, Cleveland drivers should expect higher costs and may want to compare prices before filling up.

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Cleveland Gas Prices Jump to $4.29, Drivers Feel the Pain was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com