PHOTO: Chris Brown Backup Dancer Reveals Gruesome Eye Injury

If you are super sensitive to anything gross, then you may not want to see this. Chris Brown’s back up dancer released a photo of the eye injury that she incurred on the set of his music video and it doesn’t look good. Danielle Griffin claims that the injury happened when the makeup/wardrobe stylist poured fake blood on her head for a scene in the video. It immediately began to burn her eyes and she had to go to three different hospitals within 24 hours to seek medical treatment, according to TMZ.

Want to see the pic? Brace yourself. Click here.

