CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

PHOTO: Chris Brown Backup Dancer Reveals Gruesome Eye Injury

Chris Brown at NYLON Midnight Garden Party

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

If you are super sensitive to anything gross, then you may not want to see this. Chris Brown’s back up dancer released a photo of the eye injury that she incurred on the set of his music video and it doesn’t look good. Danielle Griffin claims that the injury happened when the makeup/wardrobe stylist poured fake blood on her head for a scene in the video. It immediately began to burn her eyes and she had to go to three different hospitals within 24 hours to seek medical treatment, according to TMZ.

Want to see the pic? Brace yourself. Click here.

 

 

PHOTO: Chris Brown Backup Dancer Reveals Gruesome Eye Injury was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
H&M Under Fire Again!
 3 hours ago
09.20.19
Michael Yo Is ‘The Half Black Brother With…
 4 hours ago
09.20.19
PHOTO: Chris Brown Backup Dancer Reveals Gruesome Eye…
 4 hours ago
09.20.19
Ray J/Princess Love
RAY J, REGINAE CARTER, MAJOR & MORE STARRING…
 7 hours ago
09.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close