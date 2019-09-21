CLOSE
Antonio Brown Has Been Released By The New England Patriots !?

Patriots at Dolphins 9/15/2019

Source: Miami Herald / Getty

Antonio Brown was a member of three different NFL Football teams and possibly counting since last season.

It has been reported that the New England Patriots picked up Antonio Brown then shortly after the signing, news of a sexual assault civil suit against Brown by his former trainer Britney Taylor surfaced.  Antonio Brown made it to Sunday football with New England patriots scoring a touchdown for the team but now 11 days later, a NFL sit down investigation with Britney Taylor, a Sports Illustrated article with another woman accuser allegedly receiving threatening text messages  that included her kids the New England Patriots have said they are done with Antonio Brown all the drama is too much and let him go.

Official Statement:  “The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

