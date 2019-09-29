Kym Whitley In Good Spirits After A Horrible Accident [VIDEO]

Kym Whitley went live to to report she took a nasty fall but in spite of she said she was good and in good spirits but her injuries after she removed the ice pack seemed pretty serious.
According to the Cleveland native she was walking in a nursery when she fell face first to the ground.
According to the actress/comedian:
“I did bust up my lip, four stitches in my nose, got a CAT scan and my knees are jacked up.”
View this post on Instagram
Had a little boo-boo today. One minute you’re fine and the next minute you could be in the bed with your girlfriend @jackiefabulous talking about can you please bring me some ice. Was in a place of business and there was a hole in the ground that they had not repaired, I stepped in it and fell on my face. #kymwhitley #blessedandhealing #Godgotme #friends #ifellonmypaycheck #accident