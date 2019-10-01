LOCAL NEWS: Help On The Way For Cleveland Families At Risk Of Being Evicted

via Wkyc:

Cleveland City Council passed legislation, named “The Right to Counsel,” that will give free legal help to those low-income tenants with children who are facing eviction. Supporters of the legislation hope the effort will help mitigate housing instability and homelessness.

The United Way of Greater Cleveland will work with council to lead the new program and plans to contract with The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland to provide the necessary legal services

The program begins next July.

Tenants can always seek more information by contacting United Way’s 2-1-1 HelpLink, a free and confidential 24-hour lifeline with referral specialists or the Legal Aid’s tenant hotline at 216-861-5955.

