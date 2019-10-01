SNL Ratings Drop In Season Premiere

NBC is reporting a drop in viewership for the 45th season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

In the first episode of the new season, the show saw a 30-percent drop in viewers between the ages of 18 and 49 compared to last year’s season opener. It also had a 15-percent drop overall in viewers compared to 2018.

Woody Harrelson hosted Saturday Night Live, which also featured Alec Baldwin playing the part of President Trump and surprise appearances from Maya Rudolph and Larry David.

