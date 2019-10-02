CLOSE
DJ HazMatt Celebrates The Browns Win Over The Ravens Saying “Sorry Lamar Jackson!”

Haz Matthews

Source: n/a / creative services

Another week, another Browns recap with the help of 93.1 WZAK’s own DJ HazMatt!

The Cleveland Browns were able to get a win against the Baltimore Ravens (a.k.a. the old Browns) 40-25 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

It was an exciting game, especially in the second half when the Brownies were able to put up even more points thanks to running back Nick Chubb.

Now, Haz is back with a new joint to celebrate that win to get you in the football spirit, and in hopes the team will get another win, this time against the San Francisco 49ers.

This week, though, he says, “Sorry Lamar Jackson!”  (To the tune of OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson.”)

You can DJ HazMatt on 93.1 WZAK every weekday on the turntables during the Lunch Mix on Sam Sylk’s show at Noon, on the Saturday Night House Party from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and on the mic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Haz is also on TV every weeknight at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

 

Article and First Picture Courtesy of 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland

Second Picture Courtesy of Creative Services

Video Courtesy of YouTube and 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland

Exclusives
