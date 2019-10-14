WZAK’s DJ HazMatt Stops By WKYC 3News’ “Lunch Break with Jay Crawford” with a Browns-Seahawks Recap!! [VIDEO]

Our own DJ HazMatt has been lighting up both the M-I-C and turntables for a long time on the airwaves. Now, he’s bringing his unique skills to Cleveland television.

Haz appeared on the Monday, October 14th edition of WKYC Channel 3’s brand new midday show Lunch Break with Jay Crawford to present his latest recap on Sunday’s Cleveland Browns recap against the Seattle Seahawks (Browns, of course, fell to the Seahawks 28-32).

Here in this clip, Haz talks with hosts Jay Crawford (yes, the same one who used to be on ESPN) and Lynna Lai on yesterday’s game, the process of how he does his recaps, and even rapping a part of his Browns-Ravens recap!

You’ll even get to see a bit of the Browns-Seahawks recap as well, set to Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy!”

Here’s the entire recap of yesterday’s roller coaster matchup:

You can catch DJ HazMatt on 93.1 WZAK every weekday on the turntables during the Lunch Mix on Sam Sylk’s show at Noon, on the Saturday Night House Party from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and on the mic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Haz is also on TV every weeknight at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

