Is the Panera Bread Mac and Cheese Made Fresh or Frozen?

An employee from a popular fast casual restaurant has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. Now, she might be out of a job.

It involves what appears to be the so-called “secret” behind Panera Bread’s well-known Mac and Cheese.

In a quick clip filmed from behind the counter, TikTok user @briannaraelenee dips a frozen pack of Panera’s white cheddar mac & cheese into hot water, pulls it out and empties the steaming bag into a bowl before she serves it.

Despite the clip’s popularity, “Bri” followed up with another video revealing that she has since been fired from her job at Panera.

The now-former employee has not responded to an interview, but the restaurant did issue a statement:

“Mac and cheese is made off-site with our proprietary recipe developed by our chefs and using our sourced ingredients that meet our standards for our clean menu offerings,” the spokesperson said.

Would you continue to eat the Mac and Cheese, and should the employee have been fired?

