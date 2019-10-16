8 Year Old Nephew Of Woman Slain by Police In Texas Speaks!?

The woman slain by Fort Worth, Texas police over weekend while she was in her own, nephew has allegedly gave a statement.

After a neighbor called police to due a well check officers arrived at the home of 28 year old Atatiana Jefferson shooting and killing her after yelling for her to put her hands where they could see them, but never identifying themselves as police. Atatiana Jefferson’s eight year old nephew, who she had been playing video games with, says that Ms. Jefferson heard a noise outside and grabbed her gun and went to the window to see what the noise was, that’s when his aunt was shot, she yelled in pain then fell to the ground, where she was later pronounced dead.

The officer who now has been identified as, Aaron Dean, that quit the police force before they could fire him has now been charged with murder.

Jefferson’s family are worried about what the eight year old witness and are going to be seeking help for him.

We will be keeping the family of Atatiana Jefferson uplifted in our thoughts and prayers.

See video below