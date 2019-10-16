CLOSE
National
HomeNational

8 Year Old Nephew Of Woman Slain by Police In Texas Speaks!?

Sources: Texas cop in viral video gave up promotion for right to appeal suspension

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

The woman slain by Fort Worth, Texas police over weekend while she was in her own, nephew has allegedly gave a statement.

After a neighbor called police to due a well check officers arrived at the home of 28 year old Atatiana Jefferson shooting  and killing her after yelling for her to put her hands where they could see them, but never identifying themselves as police. Atatiana Jefferson’s eight year old nephew, who she had been playing video games with, says that Ms. Jefferson heard a noise outside and grabbed her gun and went to the window to see what the noise was, that’s when his aunt was shot, she yelled in pain then fell to the ground, where she was later pronounced dead.

The officer who now has been identified as, Aaron Dean, that quit the police force before they could fire him has now been charged with murder.

Jefferson’s family are worried about what the eight year old witness and are going to be seeking help for him.

We will be keeping the family of Atatiana Jefferson uplifted in our thoughts and prayers.

See video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Aaron Dean , Atatiana Jefferson , Fort Worth Police , Woman Fatally Shot

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Wife Catfished An…
 35 mins ago
10.16.19
The Paley Center For Media's PaleyFest 2015 Fall TV Preview - ABC
Adopted Woman Found Out Tisha Campbell Is Her…
 1 hour ago
10.16.19
Robi Reed's 14th Sunshine Beyond Summer Celebration - Arrivals
Shots Fired: LisaRaye Say’s Nicole Murphy Might Wanna….!?…
 1 hour ago
10.16.19
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: All The Sudden She…
 1 hour ago
10.16.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close