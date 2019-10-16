Alleged Freak Bul Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Groping Over A Dozen Women At Bars

Cuba Gooding Jr. always came off like he was a bit of a wild firecracker in interviews and appearances outside of his films, but few would have expected the current flood of allegations he’s facing. A total of 14 women are currently claiming that the veteran actor has groped and touched them inappropriately in various nightclubs and bars dating back to the top of the century.

As reported by Variety, Gooding, 51, was accused in court by prosecutors in a Manhattan court of a number of charges dating back to 2001. Gooding was in court for arraignment on four misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse. The Academy Award-winning actor has pleaded not guilty and will be in court for the aforementioned charges on December 13.

Good was most recently charged with grabbing a woman’s breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar this past June. Last week, the grand jury in the matter indicted Gooding on two charges along with two other charges from an alleged October 2018 incident at TAO nightclub involving another woman.

The prosecution says that they will call on 12 other women to testify in the case. These women say that Gooding performed similar acts of sexual misconduct, groping, biting and grinding.

