Prayers: Rep. Elijah Cummings Has Passed Age 68

Prayer are in order as the announcement shocked the world that Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has went home to glory at the young age of 68 due to health complications.

According to reports from those who worked closely with the highly visible civil rights activist, he was still for filling his duties until the end from a hospice bed.

Elijah Cummings most recently known for his passionate tongue lashing given for the conditions the children of immigrants were being given while being held in poorly conditioned camps. Cummings a true fighter for the rights of all unfortunately was not respected by President Donald Trump as he made news later in the summer for making disparaging comments about Cummings and the city of Baltimore that Elijah Cummings represented.

We will be keep the family, colleagues and friends of the great Elijah Cummings uplifted in our prayers.

