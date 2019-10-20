CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fugees Pras: Gina Rodriguez Needed To Earn A Pass To Use The ‘N’ Word

Fugees Live At The Forum

Source: Brian Rasic / Getty

The big talk of the week has been Latin singer Gina Rodriguez use of the ‘N’ word when singing along to the Fugees ‘Ready or Not’ on her IGTV (which she has now been deleted). Gina Rodriguez who is of Latin decent has since apologized, however the dragging has continued.

And with this controversy, the ‘who can use the ‘N’ word debate has once again ensued.

TMZ caught up with Fugees member Pras to give his thoughts of Gina Rodriguez rockin out to his ‘Ready or Not’ on IG and using the ‘N’ word and this is what he had to say.

According to Pras he knows who Chicago native Gina Rodriguez is but he doesn’t know what her history, but he does know that their are certain Latin rappers that have been given honorary passes over the years such as, Fat Joe and Carbi B to name a few however that pass has to be earned.  But because she was singing a song that included the word that makes it a little more touchy.

Do you agree, with Pras?  Check out his full statement in the video below, and lets us know your thoughts.

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Gina Rodriguez , Honorary Pass , n word , Pras Share:

Videos
Latest
Fugees Live At The Forum
Fugees Pras: Gina Rodriguez Needed To Earn A…
 19 mins ago
10.20.19
Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show
Lady Gaga While In The Arms Of A…
 23 mins ago
10.20.19
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE
Kanye West Denied Trademark Of ‘Sunday Service’
 30 mins ago
10.20.19
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: I Want My Son…
 35 mins ago
10.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close