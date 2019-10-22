CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Look At God! Stephanie Mills 16 Year Old Wrote A Book [VIDEO]

'Born For This' Original Songs Preview

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

Look at God!!  The original Dorthy from The Wiz, singer Stephanie Mills, clicked her heels while in concert the other night and gave her fans a little look at Home, her home and the wondrous things that are going on there.

Grammy Award Winning singer and single mother Stephanie Mills had the whole crowd shouting with tears of joy as she opened up about her personal life, specifically about her 16 year old son who is now officially an author.  What’s so big about that?  Stephanie Mills 16 yearly son, Farad J. Mills, has Down Syndrome.

According to Stephanie Mills in a video post on her Instagram page

Ladies and Gentlemen I want to introduce to you my reason for living. My adorable, smart, loving, kind son Farad J. Mills. He is an author and a straight A student. The title of his book is “The Adventures Of Farad J”. A book about Pranks. Never give up or stop feeding into the ones you love. My son is special needs, born with #DownSyndrome. However, there is nothing he can’t achieve with love and affection. I am a single parent, who will walk away from this wonderful life to make his life better. Love your children, be patient with your children, teach your children that they are wonderfully made just the way God intended. You can purchase my sons book at http://www.faradjm.com

Amen sister Stephanie Mills and congratulations to her son Farad J. Mills!!

Take a look at the video below

View this post on Instagram

Ladies and Gentlemen I want to introduce to you my reason for living. My adorable, smart, loving, kind son Farad J. Mills. He is an author and a straight A student. The title of his book is “The Adventures Of Farad J”. A book about Pranks. Never give up or stop feeding into the ones you love. My son is special needs, born with #DownSyndrome. However, there is nothing he can’t achieve with love and affection. I am a single parent, who will walk away from this wonderful life to make his life better. Love your children, be patient with your children, teach your children that they are wonderfully made just the way God intended. You can purchase my sons book at www.faradjm.com #LoveAndHappiness❤️❤️

A post shared by Stephanie Mills (@iamstephaniemills) on

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
author , Down Syndrome , Farad J. Mills , Stephanie Mills , Stephanie Mills Son , Wrote A Book

Videos
Latest
Byron Cage In Concert - Decatur, Georgia
Gospel Singer Micah Stampley’s Daughter Dies At 15
 3 hours ago
10.22.19
LisaRaye McCoy Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 5 hours ago
10.22.19
Nickelodeon Universe Park Opening This Week
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
[Photos] Kayne West Gifts Kim with $1 Million…
 6 hours ago
10.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close