Prayers: 3 Year Old Missing ‘Cupcake’ Has Been Found Dead [VIDEO]

This truly horrible, sad news as it is being reported that the 3 Year old baby girl affectionately known as ‘Cupcake’ in Birmingham, Alabama that had reportedly disappeared from a birthday party on October 12th has been found dead.

According to authorities the remains of 3 year old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney  were found in a trash container at a landfill in-which authorities had been monitoring trash from certain areas.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says he is issuing murder warrants for 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown who were previously just people of interest.

We will be keeping the families, friends and community of  3 year old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney uplifted in our prayers .

